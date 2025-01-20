Sergachev (upper body) won't play against Winnipeg on Monday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

As expected, Sergachev will miss his second straight outing. He has generated eight goals, 30 points, 72 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 23 hits through 44 appearances this season. Nick DeSimone will remain in the lineup for Monday's contest due to Sergachev's absence.