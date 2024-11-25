Sergachev logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Sergachev's first in seven games, though he had three goals in that span as well. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to look right at home on Utah's top pairing, playing heavy minutes in an all-situations role. He's up to 14 points, 34 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances, a pace that could allow him to challenge for the second 60-point campaign of his career.