Sergachev scored a goal and registered three blocks Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Sabres.
It was his seventh goal of the season in just 26 games. Sergachev's career mark is 10, which he has done twice, most recently in 2022-23. The defender is no longer a hit machine like he was in his best years in Tampa Bay, but he's on pace to block almost 150 shots while topping 50 points. Sergachev is a cornerstone in Utah and on fantasy squads.
