Sergachev (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, though it's unlikely he plays, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It appears that Sergachev will likely miss a second game with an upper-body injury, though official confirmation will likely come closer to game time. The 26-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 30 points through his first 44 games with Utah. Nick DeSimone will likely remain in the lineup in Sergachev's absence.
