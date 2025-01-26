Sergachev (upper body) won't play against Ottawa on Sunday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Sergachev will miss his fifth straight game. He has produced eight goals, 30 points, 72 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 23 hits through 44 appearances this season. Nick DeSimone has been playing due to Sergachev's absence.
