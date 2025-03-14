Now Playing

Bjugstad (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Although being taken off injured reserve is usually an indication that a player is ready to play, Utah isn't expected to make any lineup changes Friday versus Seattle, so it seems Bjugstad won't immediately return. The 32-year-old Bjugstad has five goals and 15 points in 53 appearances in 2024-25. He was last in the lineup March 1.

