Bjugstad notched an assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Bjugstad has two helpers over two games in January after being limited to a single assist in December. The 32-year-old center's lack of offense hasn't cost him a spot in the lineup, but he has been limited to the third line and second power-play unit. He has a modest 10 points with 53 shots on net, 47 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 31 appearances this season.