Bjugstad registered an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Bjugstad has a helper in two of the last three contests following a six-game point drought. The 32-year-old has played as a fourth-line winger recently rather than his usual spot as a third-line center, and his slump on offense likely played a part in the change. Bjugstad is at 14 points, 79 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-7 rating through 44 appearances. He is unlikely to finish anywhere near his 22-goal, 45-point effort over 76 outings in 2023-24.