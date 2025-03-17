Bjugstad notched an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Bjugstad was activated from injured reserve Friday but served as a healthy scratch against the Kraken that day. The 32-year-old checked in to replace Liam O'Brien (lower body) for Sunday's contest. O'Brien is likely to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season, so Bjugstad will just need to fend off Matias Maccelli for fourth-line minutes. The helper ended Bjugstad's seven-game point drought, and the veteran forward has 16 points, 96 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-8 rating through 54 outings in 2024-25.