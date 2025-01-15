Bjugstad scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The goal was Bjugstad's first since Nov. 23. The center was limited to one assist in December, but he's been better in January with four points over his last six games. For the season, the 32-year-old has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 56 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 35 appearances in a bottom-six role. He doesn't offer much upside for fantasy, especially at a position as deep as center.