Bjugstad scored a goal, took two shots and recorded two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.
Bjugstad notched his third goal of the season, but by the time he found the back of the net, Utah was already losing 4-2 midway through the second period. It's worth noting that all three of Bjugstad's goals have come in his last three appearances.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: First two goals of season•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Dishes two helpers in overtime loss•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Four hits in first game of season•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Participating in contact drills•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad: Starts season on IR•