Bjugstad scored a goal, took two shots and recorded two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Bjugstad notched his third goal of the season, but by the time he found the back of the net, Utah was already losing 4-2 midway through the second period. It's worth noting that all three of Bjugstad's goals have come in his last three appearances.

