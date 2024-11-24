Bjugstad scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.
Bjugstad's first power-play point was also his fourth goal in the last five games. The 32-year-old center has held down a middle-six role since he returned from an upper-body injury Oct. 26. He has six points, 17 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances this season.
