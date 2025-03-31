DeSimone scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

DeSimone had been a healthy scratch for the previous 17 contests. He stayed on the NHL roster after avoiding waivers multiple times as Utah's defense got healthy, and he checked in Sunday to cover the absence of Olli Maatta (lower body). DeSimone is up to five points, 19 shots on net, 12 hits and 12 blocked shots across 15 games for Utah, but his place in the lineup isn't guaranteed for the rest of the campaign.