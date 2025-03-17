Schmaltz notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Schmaltz had gone six games without a helper, which is unusual for a playmaking forward. He remedied that with assists on goals by Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller in this contest. For the season, Schmaltz has 16 tallies, 37 assists, 150 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 67 appearances. Surprisingly, he's never reached the 40-assist mark in a season, but he's on pace to do so this year.
