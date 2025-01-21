Schmaltz logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Schmaltz set up the first and last goals of the contest. The 28-year-old is riding a six-game point streak, earning three goals and five assists in that span. Overall, he continues to be a steady playmaker on Utah's top line with nine goals, 28 helpers, 12 power-play points and 101 shots on net through 46 appearances.