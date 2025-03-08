Schmaltz recorded a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. He also notched four shots on goal, a hit and three blocked shots.
Schmaltz has found the back of the net in three of Utah's last four games, but he's doing more than just finding the back of the net in recent contests. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven contests since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break, cracking the scoresheet in all but two of those outings.
