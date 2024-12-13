Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Schmaltz had gone six games without an assist, but thankfully, he scored his first four goals of the year in that span. The 28-year-old got back to his playmaking ways by setting up Dylan Guenther's second tally in this contest. Schmaltz is up to 22 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 29 outings this season, playing mainly on Utah's top line.
