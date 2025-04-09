Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Schmaltz ended a seven-game goal drought with his third point over the last four contests. The 29-year-old is at the 60-point mark for the second year in a row, getting there with 18 goals and 42 assists, as well as a career-high 22 power-play points. He's not a great bet to reach the 20-goal mark for a fourth year in a row, but two more points would give him a career high. The American has added 177 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes.