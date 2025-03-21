Schmaltz registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Schmaltz set up Logan Cooley late in the first period for the opening goal. Over the last 10 games, Schmaltz has five goals and five assists as he continues to thrive in a top-line role. The 29-year-old winger is up to 54 points, 154 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 69 outings. Schmaltz remains on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the second year in a row.