Schmaltz provided an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Schmaltz has a goal and five assists over his last six outings. While it's a return to his helper-heavy production from earlier in the year, that's not a bad thing, as Schmaltz can make a big impact in that one category. He's up to five goals, 22 assists, 78 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 34 contests this season.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz: One of each on power play•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz: Generates power-play helper•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz: Three-game, four-goal streak•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz: Scores in loss to Dallas•
-
Hockey Club's Nick Schmaltz: Breaks through with two goals•