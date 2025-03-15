Schmaltz scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kevin Stenlund finished serving a penalty and then set up Nick Schmaltz just after exiting the sin bin for the game-tying goal late in the first period. The 29-year-old Schmaltz has four goals over six outings in March, with one of those tallies coming on the power play. For the season, the veteran forward is up to 16 goals, 35 assists, 149 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 66 appearances. Good health -- Schmaltz is yet to miss a game this season -- and a top-line role have the forward in position to push for the 60-point mark for the second year in a row.