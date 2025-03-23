Schmaltz had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

His goal came on a backhand early in the third; it stood as the winner. Schmaltz reached the 40-assist mark for the first time in his career; he put up 39 last season in Arizona. He also hasn't gone more than one game without a point in 14 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Schmaltz has points in 10-of-14 games, with six goals, eight assists and 37 shots. And 57 (17 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games overall.