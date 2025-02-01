Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Schmaltz tallied early in the second period to open the scoring. The 28-year-old had a strong January, racking up five goals and seven assists over his last 11 outings to bounce back after a four-game slump. The winger is at 11 goals, 41 points (16 on the power play), 111 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 51 appearances. After starting slow in the goal department, he's still within striking distance of a 20-goal campaign, and his career-high 61 points from last year is also within range if he stays healthy.