Schmaltz provided an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Schmaltz picked up his 20th helper of the year on a Clayton Keller goal midway through the third period. The 28-year-old Schmaltz has four points over his last three games. He's up to 25 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 31 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-assist mark for the first time in his career, but all that playmaking has him on pace for his lowest goal total in four years.
