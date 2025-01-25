Schmaltz scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Schmaltz's second-period tally extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, six assists). The 28-year-old is finding consistency in his usual roles on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, the playmaking winger is up to 10 goals, 39 points (14 on the power play), 104 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances.