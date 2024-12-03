Schmaltz scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.

Schmaltz found the back of the net 6:57 into the third period and denying Casey DeSmith the possibility of a shutout. Still, the goal wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Schmaltz has scored three goals in his last two outings after not doing so in his first 23 outings, though he did deliver 17 assists in that 23-game stretch.