Schmaltz scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Maple Leafs.

Schmaltz contributed to Utah's scoring barrage, which allowed the team to score three goals in almost four minutes. He did so with a tip-in following set-ups from Clayton Keller and Olli Maatta. Schmaltz has been playing well of late, scoring in three straight games while also bolstering his tally to nine points (four goals, five helpers) across eight appearances since the end of the 4 Nations break.