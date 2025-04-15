Schmaltz scored a power-play goal and fired three shots on net in Monday's 7-3 win over Nashville.

Schmaltz found the back of the net for the second of two goals scored by Utah in 70 seconds early on in the second period. With the twine finder, Schmaltz not only secured his fourth consecutive season with 20 goals or more, but also set a new career high of 62 points, passing his previous best of 61 from a season ago. In addition to his offensive success, he also has played every single game for Utah this season which has him on pace to make this season his most durable one yet. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has 20 goals, 42 assists and 158 shots on net in 81 appearances this season. Schmaltz should see some play in all fantasy formats next season as he's likely locked into a top-six role with Utah for the foreseeable future.