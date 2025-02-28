Schmaltz scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Schmaltz was limited to 13:38 of ice time in the contest -- he needed some repairs after taking a high stick late in the first period. He came back with a vengeance, racking up all three of his points in the final frame to turn this game into a laugher. The goal snapped an eight-game drought, and he has six points over his last four outings. Schmaltz is up to 12 goals, 35 assists, 129 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 60 appearances in a top-six role this season.