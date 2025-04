Nordh was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Nordh spent the bulk of the 2024-25 campaign with OHL Soo for which he racked up 21 goals and 31 assists in 47 games. Selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger will get the chance to secure additional minutes with the Roadrunners down the stretch.