Maatta signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with Utah on Monday.
Maatta has two goals, 14 points, 55 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and 17 hits in 58 games between Utah and Detroit this season. The 30-year-old defender chose to stay with Utah through the 2027-28 campaign rather than test the market as an unrestricted free agent in the summer.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Nabs helper Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Manages assist Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Credited with goal•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Gets first goal of season•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Registers assist Friday•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Provides two helpers in win•