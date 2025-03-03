Maatta signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with Utah on Monday.

Maatta has two goals, 14 points, 55 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and 17 hits in 58 games between Utah and Detroit this season. The 30-year-old defender chose to stay with Utah through the 2027-28 campaign rather than test the market as an unrestricted free agent in the summer.