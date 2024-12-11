Maatta notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Maatta continues to get more involved on offense -- this was his fourth assist over the last six games. He's been playing on the top pairing during this improved stretch of offense, and his minutes will likely remain high after Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) exited Tuesday's game and is likely to miss time. Maatta has four assists, 17 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 25 contests between Utah and Detroit this year.