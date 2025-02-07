Maatta scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Maatta put a puck toward the net and it took a deflection in for his second goal of the campaign. The 30-year-old blueliner has earned four points across his last nine outings, though his role has shrunk a bit with Utah's blue line at its healthiest since early in the season. The Finn has 12 points, 49 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 51 appearances between Utah and Detroit this season.