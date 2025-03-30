Maatta (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Chicago on Sunday, according to Utah radio broadcaster Mike Folta.
Maatta sustained an injury in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Florida. He has generated two goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net and 112 blocked shots in 63 appearances this season. If Maatta can't play versus the Blackhawks, Nick DeSimone could draw back into Sunday's lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last 17 games.
