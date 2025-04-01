Maatta (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home meeting with the Flames, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Nick DeSimone will remain in the lineup If Maatta is unavailable against Calgary. Maatta has accounted for two goals, 15 points, 14 PIM, 61 shots on goal, 112 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 63 appearances this season.