Maatta notched an assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Maatta hadn't recorded a point over his 19 appearances between the Red Wings and Utah this season. He broke through with a helper on Lawson Crouse's third-period tally. Maatta had added just eight shots on net, eight hits, 30 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. He's a purely defensive part of Utah's top pairing right now, playing a shutdown role alongside the more offensively-gifted Mikhail Sergachev.
