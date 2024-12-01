Maatta notched an assist, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Maatta went from no points this season to earning a helper in consecutive contests in this weekend's back-to-back set. The 30-year-old defenseman is taking on heavy minutes for a Utah blue line that's been decimated by injuries. Maatta has racked up 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 contests since he was traded to Utah from Detroit. He's not an impact player in fantasy since he rarely scores much, but he's a key on-ice defensive presence.