Maatta logged an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Maatta has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the third time this season with an assist in each of the last two contests. He has yet to stretch a streak to three games in 2024-25. He's at 14 points, 52 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 57 appearances between Utah and Detroit this season. Maatta is playing in a bottom-four role on paper, though he has the defensive chops to handle heavier minutes based on the game situation.