Maatta (lower body) will not play Tuesday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News reports.

Maatta was labeled a game-time decision by head coach Andre Tourigny earlier in the day. This will be Maatta's second straight absence, but it doesn't appear to be an overly serious injury he's dealing with. Nick DeSimone continues to fill in on the third pairing in place of Maatta, who will try to be ready for Thursday's game against the Kings.