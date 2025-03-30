Maatta (lower body) won't play against Chicago on Sunday.
Maatta will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Florida. He has accounted for two goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net and 112 blocked shots in 63 appearances this season. Nick DeSimone will replace Maatta in Sunday's lineup.
