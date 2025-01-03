Maatta notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Maatta earned his first multi-point effort as a member of Utah. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on goals by Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse early in the third period. Maatta is up to seven assists, 29 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 35 appearances between Utah and Detroit this season, though all of his point production has come with the Hockey Club.