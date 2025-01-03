Maatta notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Maatta earned his first multi-point effort as a member of Utah. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on goals by Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse early in the third period. Maatta is up to seven assists, 29 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 35 appearances between Utah and Detroit this season, though all of his point production has come with the Hockey Club.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Puts up assist Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Bags apple in shootout loss•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Earns assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Gets first point of campaign•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Heading west in trade•