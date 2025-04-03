Now Playing

Maatta (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Kings on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Maatta is currently mired in a 19-game goal drought in addition to a nine-game pointless streak going back to March 10 versus Toronto. Despite the recent slump, the 30-year-old defenseman could still reach the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last year. With Maatta back in action, Nick DeSimone figures to be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.

