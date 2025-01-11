Maatta logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Maatta has three helpers over his last four games, with his January point total already equal to what he did in December. The 30-year-old defenseman is at eight helpers, 33 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 38 appearances between Utah and Detroit this season. Maatta continues to play significant minutes for Utah as a shutdown blueliner, and that extra ice time has helped him get involved on offense occasionally.