Maatta posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Maatta set up a Logan Cooley tally in the second period, the only one of Utah's five goals that came at even strength. This was Maatta's second helper in the last four contests. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points over 75 outings between Utah and Detroit in 2024-25, one off the point total he had in 72 games with the Red Wings a year ago. He's added 71 shots on net, 123 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating this season.