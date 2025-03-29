Maatta (lower body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Panthers.
Maatta was injured in the second period and ruled out during the second intermission. It's unclear at this time if he'll miss more time beyond the end of Friday's game. If he can't suit up Sunday in Chicago, Nick DeSimone will likely take his place in the lineup.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Nabs helper Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Manages assist Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Credited with goal•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Gets first goal of season•
-
Hockey Club's Olli Maatta: Registers assist Friday•