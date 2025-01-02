Bortuzzo (lower body) is an option for Thursday's game against Calgary, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Bortuzzo has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. He has two assists, 20 hits and 25 blocks in 15 outings in 2024-25. Although he's now healthy, there's no guarantee Bortuzzo will draw into the lineup Thursday.
