Bortuzzo (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Wild.
Utah can ill afford another injury on the blue line. Bortuzzo has played steadily this season due to a number of other injuries, and if he misses additional time, Vladislav Kolyachonok would likely be called on to fill in. Utah's next game is in Colorado on Thursday.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Puts up helper in win•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Pockets assist Friday•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Playing Friday•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Exits with injury•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Filling part-time role•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Good to go•