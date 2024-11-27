Bortuzzo (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.
Bortuzzo was called for a kneeing penalty against Joshua Roy in the second period, but it appears the Utah defenseman got the worst of it. Bortuzzo can be considered day-to-day until further information is available. If he's not ready to play Friday versus the Oilers, Juuso Valimaki or Vladislav Kolyachonok could step into the lineup to replace Bortuzzo on the third pairing.
