Bortuzzo's lower-body injury is reportedly not good according to head coach Andre Tourigny, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

This likely means an absence is on the way for Bortuzzo, who joins an already extensive list of injured blueliners for the club. Vladislav Kolyachonok figures to get the first chance to replace him, but it's possible Utah calls up reinforcements or pursues a trade if Bortuzzo's recovery is going to last weeks or months.