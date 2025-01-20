Head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday that Bortuzzo (lower body) is getting closer to full health but isn't yet ready to return to game action, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Bortuzzo has been on injured reserve since early January due to a lower-body injury. He was initially regarded as week-to-week but now appears to be closer to day-to-day. Even though he'll remain sidelined Monday against Winnipeg, it wouldn't be surprising to see him attempt to ramp up his workload in practice in the near future.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Put on injured reserve•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Available Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Out for foreseeable future•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Listed as day-to-day•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Likely to miss time•